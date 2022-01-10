Tributes
HFD rescues stranded paraglider from cliffside in East Oahu

First responders brought the man to safety at a Hawaii Kai park Sunday afternoon.
First responders brought the man to safety at a Hawaii Kai park Sunday afternoon.(Jwattz88 / Instagram)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department rescuers saved a paraglider who got stranded just below the Kamehame Ridge trail Sunday.

HFD said six units with 15 personnel responded to the emergency around 12:20 p.m. They arrived on scene about 15 minutes after the initial call.

Officials say a 27-year-old Oahu man was spotted about 100 feet below the ridge trail.

A rescue chopper was brought in and crews plucked the man from the hillside. He was brought safely to a landing zone at Kamilo Iki State Park in Hawaii Kai just after 1 p.m.

He was assessed and found to be uninjured.

HFD says for those venturing outdoors, be prepared with emergency supplies, and a fully charged cell phone to communicated with first responders if needed.

