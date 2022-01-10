Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii sees 3,875 new coronavirus infections, no additional deaths

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 3,875 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the statewide total number to 147,099.

With no additional fatalities, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 1,105.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 41,725 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 2,761 were on Oahu
  • 564 on Maui
  • 348 on Hawaii Island
  • 134 on Kauai
  • 11 on Molokai
  • 9 on Lanai

There were also 48 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.8% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.5% have received at least one dose. Roughly 27.9% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
File photo of COVID-19 testing
4,578 new COVID infections confirmed; 3 additional deaths
Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene of the crash for driving under the...
WATCH: Video captures moment car crashes into oncoming traffic in Nanakuli
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
Honolulu Police / File image
Attempted murder investigation opened after shooting in Kalihi

Latest News

DOE says the unfilled sub jobs are currently being covered by other school personnel and...
DOE scrambling to find hundreds of substitute teachers amid staffing shortages
The Grand Princess, which arrived today in Honolulu Harbor, is the first of several scheduled...
First cruise ship in nearly 2 years docks in Honolulu with more than 2,000 passengers
The Blaisdell Arena remains shut down despite Oahu's economy reopening.
New rule on large indoor events goes into effect on Oahu as COVID cases continue to climb
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Oahu implements temporary capacity limit on large indoor events as cases climb