Hawaii sees 3,875 new coronavirus infections, no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 3,875 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the statewide total number to 147,099.

With no additional fatalities, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 1,105.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 41,725 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

2,761 were on Oahu

564 on Maui

348 on Hawaii Island

134 on Kauai

11 on Molokai

9 on Lanai

There were also 48 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.8% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.5% have received at least one dose. Roughly 27.9% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

