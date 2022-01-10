Tributes
Authorities identify woman killed in pedestrian crash in South Kohala

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 40-year-old woman died after being hit by a pickup truck in South Kohala on Sunday, Hawaii Island police said.

The woman has been identified as Melissa Baker Heldele, of Kailua-Kona.

Police said around 8:25 p.m., the pickup truck was heading south on Queen Kaahumanu Highway when it struck Heldele as she was crossing.

Heldele was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Police do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol are factors.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 326-4646.

This story may be updated.

