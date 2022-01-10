Forecast: Scattered showers expected tonight, more huge surf ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue with an increase in southwest winds later today. A weak front is expected to move down the island chain tonight and Tuesday, briefly boosting winds and shower activity. This will allow for some slightly heavier showers as the front approaches. Models continue to show prefrontal convergence bands setting up over Maui County, with scattered showers expected. Behind the front, expect a short period of cool trade winds. A mainly light wind pattern will lead to land and sea breezes Wednesday through Friday, followed by a possible return of trade winds next weekend.

A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect for exposed north and west facing shores due to the large swell currently moving through the area. The next large northwest swell, arriving Monday night, will easily produce warning level surf. While the surf heights will briefly drop below warning levels on Monday between these two swells, the HSW is being kept up for the north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui to cover both large swell events. The third swell, arriving Wednesday night, may produce yet another round of warning level surf.

