First cruise ship in nearly 2 years docks in Honolulu with more than 2,000 passengers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first cruise ship in nearly two years arrived in the Honolulu Harbor Sunday. But with the recent surge of the Omicron variant, critics say it’s too soon to reopen Hawaii’s ports to the cruise business.

Even at two third of its capacity, the Grand Princess is so large that it carried more than 2,000 passengers from Los Angeles this morning. But given the recent Omicron surge here, critics say the ship should be allowed to dock here.

“They want to come over here ... I don’t understand that mentality. I really don’t,” said Kawaikapuokalani Hewett, a former member of the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s board and spokesman for the quarantine watchdog group the Kapu Breakers.

“It is absolutely unnecessary to do what the state of Hawaii and tourism is doing right now.”

The state is requiring visitors to be fully vaccinated or tested but the CDC has placed the ship under a yellow status, meaning that several passengers or one or more crew members may be infected.

Currently, the CDC advises everyone to avoid traveling on cruises -- regardless of vaccination status -- because the chance of contracting COVID-19 on a ship is “high.”

Over the next two months, six different cruise ships -- with a capacity to hold more than 26,000 passengers -- will dock in Honolulu Harbor.

They include the 949-passenger Ruby Princess which docked in San Francisco last week with a dozen passengers infected with COVID-19.

That comes after two island nations in the Caribbean refused to let a cruise ship dock last month because 55 fully vaccinated crew members and passengers are infected.

“We already know people are closing their borders and not allowing these ships to come in,” said Hewett.

Tourism industry experts say the return of the cruise industry is a key part of the visitor industry’s rebound from the pandemic

At it’s peak, the cruise industry attracted more than 143,000 visitors to Hawaii each year, spending more than $58 million annually. The cruise business will not only add jobs but will diversity the visitor experience here, they said.

“It’s important because you have a lot of loyal cruisers ... If we don’t have enough cruise offerings, they’re going to go elsewhere,” said Keith Vieira, principal of the hospitality consulting firm KV & Associates.

But even some travel experts say it’s too soon.

“At this time, I really am surprised that we have allowed the cruise ships to come back,” said Jerry Agrusa, professor at the University of Hawaii’s School of Travel Industry Management.

“The cruise lines were among the largest amounts of spread. Because you are in a self contained vessel.”

