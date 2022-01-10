Tributes
Brief boost in winds, shower chances as weak front nears islands

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The light winds and most dry weather will get interrupted Monday as winds increase from the southwest ahead of a weak cold front. The frontal band will bring a brief boost in shower activity Monday night into Tuesday, followed by moderate northeast trade winds and a short boost of cooler air.

Winds will become light and variable again Wednesday, with an upper level disturbance boosting shower chances Thursday, but no heavy rain is expected. Another front is forecast to stall and dissipate just north of Kauai on Saturday, followed by a possible return of the long-absent trade winds.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The huge waves on the north and west shores will lower ever-so-slightly as the first in a series of northwest swells declines ahead of the next big swell, poised to rise Monday night and peak Tuesday. The high surf warning will remain up for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands through 6 p.m. Tuesday, while the warning for the west shores of Hawaii Island has been downgraded to a high surf advisory. A small craft advisory also remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon due to the swell.

SW winds are expected ahead of the front, with a slight increase in showers possible.
Weak front expected late Monday

