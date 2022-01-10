Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

18-year-old accused of throwing newborn in dumpster

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:56 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (Gray News) – An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in a dumpster.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to reports of an infant in a dumpster around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officers rendered aid to the newborn, who was taken to the hospital for further pediatric treatment. Authorities said the child is in stable condition at this time.

According to police, investigators were able to get surveillance video that appears to show the woman putting the baby in the trash.

The video shows a white car pulling up to the dumpster around 2 p.m.

You can see a woman get out of the car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.

Police said Alexis Avila confessed to giving birth to the child at another location and then putting it in the dumpster.

Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
File photo of COVID-19 testing
4,578 new COVID infections confirmed; 3 additional deaths
Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene of the crash for driving under the...
WATCH: Video captures moment car crashes into oncoming traffic in Nanakuli
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
Honolulu Police / File image
Attempted murder investigation opened after shooting in Kalihi

Latest News

The Blaisdell Arena remains shut down despite Oahu's economy reopening.
Oahu implements temporary capacity limit on large indoor events as cases climb
FILE - In this image taken from video, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks at the U.S....
North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6 rally participation
It turns out that dogs seems to be able to tell a familiar language from a non-familiar one,...
Dogs recognize different languages, study suggests
Novak Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a...
Australian judge says tennis star Djokovic can stay but saga not over
The Grand Princess, which arrived today in Honolulu Harbor, is the first of several scheduled...
First cruise ship in nearly 2 years docks in Honolulu with more than 2,000 passengers