1 hospitalized after fishing vessels runs aground off Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-foot fishing boat got stuck on rocks near the Kihei Boat Ramp early Monday.

Maui County Fire and Public Safety officials said they were alerted to the incident just after 6:45 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found four people who were onboard safely on shore thanks to the help of bystanders.

One person needed further medical attention and was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

Officials said the boat was returning to the ramp when large waves and rough ocean conditions near the breakwater pushed the boat onto the rocky shoreline.

DLNR and Coast Guard officials took over the scene and are assessing ways to remove the boat.

