With high surf warning up for North Shore, officials urge public to stay out of the water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety is urging the public to be vigilant and to stay out of the water as a high surf warning remains in effect for Oahu’s North Shore.

Officials said waves are currently at around 10 to 15 feet, but forecasts show surf could reach upwards of 30 to 35 feet in face value.

“If you are planning on coming out to the North Shore, definitely realize its going to be a non-recreational swimming day,” said Honolulu Ocean Safety Lieutenant Kerry Atwood.

“Plan on coming out to the see the surf, but do not plan on getting into the water.”

Lifeguards advise the public to avoid venturing out on wet rocks, staying off of wet sand, staying behind caution tape and most importantly listening to Ocean Safety personnel.

Officials also ask the public to only visit guarded beaches and to stay away from those that are secluded.

Like many other services that have been impacted by the surge in COVID infections, Honolulu Ocean Safety said it has also faced staffing challenges.

“Definitely we’ve had some staffing challenges due to COVID, and thankfully we’ve had some pretty positive leadership at the top and up until now we’ve been able to keep our towers staffed,” Atwood said.

He added that if a lifeguard tower is closed and you see someone in distress, call 911 immediately and a mobile response unit will be dispatched.

