WATCH: Video captures moment car crashes into oncoming traffic in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family who was riding in a truck in Nanakuli is still shaken up after a car suddenly crashed into them on Friday.

The incident happened on Farrington Highway near Electric Beach around 5 p.m.

Video captured the moment when a white sedan comes speeding down the road eastbound, loses control and T-bones a truck, causing both vehicles to spin out.

Robert Rowland, who was driving the truck, says he and his family were heading to dinner when he saw the car driving erratically behind him.

He tried to get out of the way but next thing he knew, the car was slamming into him.

“We were all shaken up, I had my kids in the car too. My wife, she was kind of like in shock, she didn’t get out of the truck until like way after,” Rowland said.

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Honolulu police said a 21-year-old man was arrested around 6 p.m. at the scene of the crash for driving under the influence.

