Man in critical condition following stabbing in Waianae
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Waianae on Friday.
Officials said someone stabbed a 21-year-old man at Pililaau Park just after 3 p.m.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the man to a trauma center in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This story may be updated.
