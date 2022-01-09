Man in critical condition following stabbing in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Waianae on Friday.

Officials said someone stabbed a 21-year-old man at Pililaau Park just after 3 p.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the man to a trauma center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This story may be updated.

