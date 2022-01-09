Tributes
Light winds, mostly dry conditions prevailing through Monday

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Winds will continue to be light and variable, with mostly dry conditions expected through Monday. A weak cold front is expected to move down the island chain Monday night and Tuesday, bringing a brief increase in clouds and showers, followed by cooler, drier air. A disturbance aloft could arrive over the islands midweek, bringing more spotty showers around Wednesday or Thursday. Another weakening front may stall just north of the state next Saturday.

Dangerous large surf is continuing Sunday, with a high surf warning for most north and west shores. Surf is expected to peak around the 25 to 30 foot level overnight into Sunday for north shores, with west shores at around 15 to 20 feet. There’s also a small craft advisory for coastal waters except Maalaea Bay due to the swell. Another larger NW swell is expected Monday night into early Tuesday, lowering Thursday, with a third swell peaking Thursday. No significant surf is expected for south and east shores.

