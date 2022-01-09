Defending National Champion ‘Bows volleyball opens season in two-match sweep of Loyola Chicago

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 ranked Rainbow Warriors volleyball team opened the 2022 season with back-to-back wins over Loyola Chicago this week in Manoa.

In their first home match in front of fans in nearly 700 days, the reigning National Champions started their title defense with a three set sweep over the Ramblers on Wednesday night.

Setter Jakob Thelle put on a show in the season debut with a match-high 33 assists, while Chaz Galloway notched a match-high 11 kills.

On Friday, the ‘Bows added another win to their record with a 3-1 set victory over LCU to close out their two-match series.

After getting off to a hot start, winning the first two sets, the Ramblers would take set three before UH responded with a 35-14 fourth set to take the match.

Galloway followed up Wednesday’s performance with a team-high 12 kills on Friday, while Thelle added an a match-high 39 assists.

The ‘Bows stay home for a two-match home series against Edward Waters — the series begins on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

