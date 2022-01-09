Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Defending National Champion ‘Bows volleyball opens season in two-match sweep of Loyola Chicago

The No. 1 ranked Rainbow Warriors volleyball team opened the 2022 season with back-to-back wins...
The No. 1 ranked Rainbow Warriors volleyball team opened the 2022 season with back-to-back wins over Loyola Chicago this week in Manoa.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 ranked Rainbow Warriors volleyball team opened the 2022 season with back-to-back wins over Loyola Chicago this week in Manoa.

In their first home match in front of fans in nearly 700 days, the reigning National Champions started their title defense with a three set sweep over the Ramblers on Wednesday night.

Setter Jakob Thelle put on a show in the season debut with a match-high 33 assists, while Chaz Galloway notched a match-high 11 kills.

On Friday, the ‘Bows added another win to their record with a 3-1 set victory over LCU to close out their two-match series.

After getting off to a hot start, winning the first two sets, the Ramblers would take set three before UH responded with a 35-14 fourth set to take the match.

Galloway followed up Wednesday’s performance with a team-high 12 kills on Friday, while Thelle added an a match-high 39 assists.

The ‘Bows stay home for a two-match home series against Edward Waters — the series begins on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long list of Hawaii radio hosts were laid off this week, including Candace Kay (pictured).
Well-known voices absent from morning commute following radio layoffs
File photo of COVID-19 testing
3,586 new COVID infections confirmed; 3 more deaths
Close to 10% of Hawaii’s frontline caregivers are off work because of COVID infections or...
2 Hawaii hospitals cut quarantine time for some frontline staff, other facilities poised to follow suit
Hawaiian Air said in a statement that it has granted reasonable exemptions.
7 Hawaiian Air employees file class-action lawsuit to block vaccine mandate
Menehune Road remains closed near Waimea Swinging Bridge.
Governor declares emergency after Kauai landslide isolates nearly 70 people

Latest News

After an over two week pause, the Rainbow Warriors basketball team returned to the court in a...
‘Bows basketball takes down Long Beach State on the road, 72-67 to open Big West play
The state of Rainbow Warriors football was under the microscope at the State Capitol on Friday.
UH officials grilled in Senate hearing on allegations of turmoil within football program
UH officials grilled in Senate hearing on allegations of turmoil within football program
UH officials grilled in Senate hearing on allegations of turmoil within football program
On Oahu, fans were only allowed back to sports events on Oct. 20 — after 18 months of canceled...
Public school sports leagues on Oahu, Maui ban fans amid surge in COVID cases