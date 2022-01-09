Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

COVID outbreak delays some inter-island shipping operations

Young Brothers (File image)
Young Brothers (File image)(HNN (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:46 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rampant COVID cases are having a ripple effect throughout Hawaii’s workforce.

The virus has now forced a significant number of dock workers to call in sick, resulting shipping operation delays for interisland routes with Young Brothers.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced this interruption Friday, saying he’s been in communication with the company about the interruption.

“Young Brothers will be temporarily suspending most outgoing cargo from Kahului Harbor that are not containerized — I repeat, not containerized... and also bringing in bulk or pallet shipping that are not containerized will be interrupted,” Victorino said.

He said this is a result of a COVID outbreak at the Maui shipping yard.

The company is doing their best to upkeep the daily routes of large containers carrying necessities, but says freight forwarders and air cargo is an alternate option for urgent matters.

Victorino says this mainly will impact farmers, small businesses, and some consumers.

“You can be rest assured you don’t have to run off to Costco or to Walmart or Walgreens or to CVS Longs and start stocking up with toilet tissue and hand towels and others things. We are safe,” Victorino said.

The interruptions are expected to last about 10 more days, with scheduled sailings not impacted for now.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene of the crash for driving under the...
WATCH: Video captures moment car crashes into oncoming traffic in Nanakuli
File photo of COVID-19 testing
4,204 new COVID infections confirmed; 1 additional death
File photo of COVID-19 testing
4,578 new COVID infections confirmed; 3 additional deaths
Menehune Road remains closed near Waimea Swinging Bridge.
Governor declares emergency after Kauai landslide isolates nearly 70 people
Earlier this week, Farrington High School saw nearly a third of its students out of class ―...
Public schools are in-person, but COVID is keeping hundreds of students away

Latest News

First responders brought the man to safety at a Hawaii Kai park Sunday afternoon.
HFD rescues stranded paraglider from cliffside in East Oahu
Approximate area of the crash in Aiea.
71-year-old critically injured in multi-car crash in Aiea
Honolulu Police / File image
Attempted murder investigation opened after shooting in Kalihi
Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman
Terry Hunter reviews LICORICE PIZZA