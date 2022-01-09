COVID outbreak delays some inter-island shipping operations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rampant COVID cases are having a ripple effect throughout Hawaii’s workforce.

The virus has now forced a significant number of dock workers to call in sick, resulting shipping operation delays for interisland routes with Young Brothers.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced this interruption Friday, saying he’s been in communication with the company about the interruption.

“Young Brothers will be temporarily suspending most outgoing cargo from Kahului Harbor that are not containerized — I repeat, not containerized... and also bringing in bulk or pallet shipping that are not containerized will be interrupted,” Victorino said.

He said this is a result of a COVID outbreak at the Maui shipping yard.

The company is doing their best to upkeep the daily routes of large containers carrying necessities, but says freight forwarders and air cargo is an alternate option for urgent matters.

Victorino says this mainly will impact farmers, small businesses, and some consumers.

“You can be rest assured you don’t have to run off to Costco or to Walmart or Walgreens or to CVS Longs and start stocking up with toilet tissue and hand towels and others things. We are safe,” Victorino said.

The interruptions are expected to last about 10 more days, with scheduled sailings not impacted for now.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.