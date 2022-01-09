Tributes
‘Bows basketball takes down Long Beach State on the road, 72-67 to open Big West play

After an over two week pause, the Rainbow Warriors basketball team returned to the court in a...
After an over two week pause, the Rainbow Warriors basketball team returned to the court in a 72-67 road win over Long Beach State on Saturday
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an over two week pause, the Rainbow Warriors basketball team returned to the court in a 72-67 road win over Long Beach State on Saturday.

The ‘Bows made 15 3-pointers in their Big West Conference opener — the second most shots made from beyond the arc in program history.

Noel Coleman led the way for Hawaii with a game-high 22 points, while Jerome Desrosiers tallied a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds.

UH moves to 5-5 on the season.

The Warriors return to the Stan on Thursday to host UC Irvine — tip off is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

