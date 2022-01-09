‘Bows basketball takes down Long Beach State on the road, 72-67 to open Big West play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an over two week pause, the Rainbow Warriors basketball team returned to the court in a 72-67 road win over Long Beach State on Saturday.

The ‘Bows made 15 3-pointers in their Big West Conference opener — the second most shots made from beyond the arc in program history.

Noel Coleman led the way for Hawaii with a game-high 22 points, while Jerome Desrosiers tallied a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds.

UH moves to 5-5 on the season.

The Warriors return to the Stan on Thursday to host UC Irvine — tip off is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

