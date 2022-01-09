Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Attempted murder investigation opened after shooting in Kalihi

Honolulu Police / File image
Honolulu Police / File image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:10 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation following an incident in Kalihi.

According to a police highlight, an unidentified man fired three rounds from a handgun toward a vehicle. Both vehicles fled the scene as the suspect chased the victim’s vehicle.

During the ordeal, police said a woman was struck by one of the rounds but only sustained minor injuries.

Police didn’t release any additional details. No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of COVID-19 testing
4,204 new COVID infections confirmed; 1 additional death
Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene of the crash for driving under the...
WATCH: Video captures moment car crashes into oncoming traffic in Nanakuli
Menehune Road remains closed near Waimea Swinging Bridge.
Governor declares emergency after Kauai landslide isolates nearly 70 people
Earlier this week, Farrington High School saw nearly a third of its students out of class ―...
Public schools are in-person, but COVID is keeping hundreds of students away
Maui County Councilwoman Rawlins-Fernandez said the moratorium is in place for two years but...
Overriding Maui mayor’s veto, County Council passes moratorium on new hotel construction

Latest News

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman
Terry Hunter reviews LICORICE PIZZA
File photo of COVID-19 testing
4,578 new COVID infections confirmed; 3 additional deaths
Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene of the crash for driving under the...
WATCH: Video captures moment car crashes into oncoming traffic in Nanakuli
Maui County Councilwoman Rawlins-Fernandez said the moratorium is in place for two years but...
Overriding Maui mayor’s veto, County Council passes moratorium on new hotel construction