Attempted murder investigation opened after shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation following an incident in Kalihi.

According to a police highlight, an unidentified man fired three rounds from a handgun toward a vehicle. Both vehicles fled the scene as the suspect chased the victim’s vehicle.

During the ordeal, police said a woman was struck by one of the rounds but only sustained minor injuries.

Police didn’t release any additional details. No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.