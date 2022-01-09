71-year-old critically injured in multi-car crash in Aiea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly man suffered critical injuries in a crash that also injured three others Saturday evening in Aiea.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. near Kamehameha Highway and McGrew Loop in Aiea.

Factors of the crash weren’t shared by police, however they say four vehicles were involved.

A 71-year-old man suffered the worst injuries, and was hospitalized in critical condition.

A 35-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were listed in serious condition, and a 71-year-old man had minor injures.

Additional details were limited.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.