71-year-old critically injured in multi-car crash in Aiea
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly man suffered critical injuries in a crash that also injured three others Saturday evening in Aiea.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. near Kamehameha Highway and McGrew Loop in Aiea.
Factors of the crash weren’t shared by police, however they say four vehicles were involved.
A 71-year-old man suffered the worst injuries, and was hospitalized in critical condition.
A 35-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were listed in serious condition, and a 71-year-old man had minor injures.
Additional details were limited.
