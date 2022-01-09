4,578 new COVID infections confirmed; 3 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 4,578 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, pushing the statewide total number to 143,224.

The state also confirmed three additional deaths. The latest fatalities raise the state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,105.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

3,212 were on Oahu

679 on Maui

364 on Hawaii Island

226 on Kauai

20 on Molokai

8 on Lanai

There were also 69 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.7% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.3% have received at least one dose. Roughly 27% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

