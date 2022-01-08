Tributes
What the Tech: Did you get hooked on Angry Birds? Time to try Angry Birds AR

You’re probably pretty familiar with the classic Angry Birds game but if you’re like most...
You're probably pretty familiar with the classic Angry Birds game but if you're like most people who haven't played it in the last few years, you are missing out on a new(ish) version of the app that brings the game into your world.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - I’m not much of a smartphone game fan. Aside from the Sudoku game on my phone, I’m pretty game-less.

But back when I first got an iPhone in 2009, I downloaded Angry Birds.

That was the first gaming app to hook people into playing for hours at a time, slingshotting angry red and yellow birds into structures where little green pigs lived.

You’re probably pretty familiar with the classic Angry Birds game but if you’re like most people who haven’t played it in the last few years, you are missing out on a new(ish) version of the app that brings the game into your world.

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs, is an augmented reality app that merges what’s real with what’s just on a phone. Pokemon Go was one of the first AR games to turn heads. Angry Birds AR just does it better.

To play the game you point your smartphone camera at a flat surface like you’re taking a photo of a dining room table or floor.

The app captures your environment and then overlays the game in real-time.

So rather than playing the game seeing only the animations on your screen, you’re walking around the structures holding the slingshot and firing away at the pigs. Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs has been out for a couple of years now and has millions of downloads.

Yet, I’ve found most everyone I’ve asked about it says they’ve never tried it or even heard of it.

The app is free to play, but like the Angry Birds games you’ve played in the past, you do have to sit through ads to continue playing. The paid version which costs $3.99 removes those ads and gives unlimited plays.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

