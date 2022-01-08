Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

UH officials grilled in Senate hearing on allegations of turmoil within football program

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:56 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state of Rainbow Warriors football was under the microscope at the State Capitol on Friday.

State lawmakers grilled University of Hawaii officials and heard testimony from football players against Head Coach Todd Graham.

Multiple testimonies alleged the second-year coach created a toxic locker room environment, generating a divide between scholarship players and walk-ons.

Some players who were on the team last season painted him as a tyrant, a hypocrite and verbally abusive.

“I just don’t see anything changing with this guy here,” former player and Kapolei High graduate, Leonard Lee said in the hearing. “He has a rejection of the culture and a lack of respect for players. I try to see the good in everybody and try to give people chances, but he’s hands down the worst person I ever met in my life.”

“Coach Graham would preach about religion and being a good person and being faithful and moral and honest and he was almost none of them,” former player Derek Thomas said. “I mean he was a hypocrite.”

During the hearing, Graham defended himself, saying he has a demanding coaching style, something he feels the players deserve.

“I can’t speak for the people that have talked today and the comments that have been made, but all I know is that in our program, no one has been verbally abused,” Graham said. “Obviously, we are not perfect and don’t claim to be.”

Following the testimony, UH leadership took aim at the Senate leaders, calling the testimony “cherry picked” to paint a negative picture — with supporters of the coach not invited to speak publicly.

“We were told people could not testify in person,” UH President David Lassner said. “I read every bit of written testimony, my heart is wrenched also at what we just heard — I understand that, but this process is unbelievable.”

“There’s more to the story, there’s more testimony out there,” UH Athletics Director David Matlin said. “There’s more people that see another side of it.”

Lassner and Matlin went on to double down on their support of Graham going forward into the 2022 football season.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long list of Hawaii radio hosts were laid off this week, including Candace Kay (pictured).
Well-known voices absent from morning commute following radio layoffs
Clarice Yamaguchi was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and...
‘Loved by so many’; Family, friends remember Hawaii woman killed in shooting at Las Vegas mall
COVID testing
Another record day: Hawaii sees 4,789 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths
Hawaii officials are considering changing the way COVID hospitalizations are tallied because a...
20% of those in Hawaii hospitals with COVID were actually admitted for other reasons, experts say
Hawaiian Air said in a statement that it has granted reasonable exemptions.
7 Hawaiian Air employees file class-action lawsuit to block vaccine mandate

Latest News

UH officials grilled in Senate hearing on allegations of turmoil within football program
UH officials grilled in Senate hearing on allegations of turmoil within football program
On Oahu, fans were only allowed back to sports events on Oct. 20 — after 18 months of canceled...
Public school sports leagues on Oahu, Maui ban fans amid surge in COVID cases
Recent nene fatalities serve as a call for drivers to slow down and watch out for wildlife on...
Park rangers urge drivers to slow down after 2 nene killed on Haleakala
Hoola Farms has worked with hundreds of military veterans in its outreach in Hilo. The...
Innovative Hilo farming program is helping military vets grow a new future