Slight increase in spotty showers Saturday along with rising surf

The spell of light winds and mostly dry weather will be interrupted by occasional frontal passengers over the next few days. The first front will be weak and bring only some light showers for Kauai and Oahu into Saturday. Another stronger front is possible Monday into Monday night and could bring more showers statewide, with the next front after that possible around Wednesday.

In surf, another extra-large swell is coming in for north and west shores, with a high surf warning taking effect Saturday for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu Saturday, along with a high surf advisory for north and west shores of Molokai, north shores of Maui and west shores of Hawaii island. Surf may get as high as 30 feet along north shores of the Garden Isle and Oahu. More big NW swells are expected to arrive Monday night and Wednesday night. No significant surf is expected for south and east facing shores.

