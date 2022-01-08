Residents of military housing project told not to use water amid potential bacteria issue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents of the military’s Manana Housing Community in Pearl City are being told not to use their water because of a potential bacteria issue.

Manana is on the Navy water system and so residents were previously advised not to drink the water, use it for cooking or oral hygiene because of the ongoing tainted water crisis.

However, they could use the water for other household needs.

But on Thursday, officials changed that guidance following the latest problems.

Marine Corps Base Hawaii said tests conducted in December found no petroleum present.

But recent tests found a low chlorine reading in the water and “visual indications of a potential bacterial issue.” Samples of water taken from a home in Manana, the service added, “revealed an unusual appearance in the water, which might indicate higher levels of bacteria.”

Additionally, chlorine levels were below the required amount. Chlorine is used to prevent bacteria growth. “Out of an abundance of caution, MCBH is now testing to determine if bacteria levels require additional remediation at Manana,” the Marines said, in a news release.

There are 168 houses in the Manana Housing Community.

The Marines estimate it will take three to five days to get results on new water testing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

