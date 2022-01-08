Tributes
‘Quarantining for life:’ Kalaupapa descendants reflect on settlement’s difficult history

January marks Kalaupapa Remembrance Month-- a time to reflect on the significance and meaning of the Moloka'i settlement where nearly 8,000 leprosy patients were sent more than 150 years ago.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January marks Kalaupapa Remembrance Month.

It’s an opportunity to reflect on the significance and meaning of the Molokai settlement, where nearly 8,000 Hansen’s Disease patients were sent more than 150 years ago.

For descendants of those families, Kalaupapa conjures feelings of heartbreak, happiness, and strength.

“It’s a sacred place,” said Charmaine Woodward, Ka Ohana O Kalaupapa board member. “A place that you go and you feel, I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s that special.”

Like so many other families across the state, Kalaupapa is embedded in the history of Woodward’s ohana. Her great-grandparents were sent to the colony as teenagers in the late 1800s to never leave.

More than a century later, Woodward says this pandemic puts that time in perspective.

“Comparing it to today, it’s not just quarantining for the two weeks or five days,” Woodward said. “It’s quarantining for the rest of your life. Not seeing my sons? I can’t even imagine that.”

Woodward’s great-grandparents founded a store together, a building that stands to this day.

It’s also a testament to the resilience of people who turned exile into a sense of home and community.

“We all had to make things to better ourselves and also to make ourselves happy because you know the situation when you come here,” said Kalaupapa resident Gloria Marks, in a May 2015 interview.

Ka Ohana o Kalaupapa is an organization dedicated to preserving the settlement’s history.

It’s raising funds for a memorial that will list more than 7,800 names of those who were forcibly isolated. A tribute that’s somber, but also a symbol of resolve.

“They are our reminder of how strong we are as a people,” Woodward said.

“When we hui up together and help each other and malama each other and aloha each other, the strength of what we’re able to do together, it’s huge.”

To contribute to the Kalaupapa organization, click here.

