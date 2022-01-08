Tributes
Park rangers urge drivers to slow down after 2 nene killed on Haleakala

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:15 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the past few weeks, two nene have been fatally struck by cars at Haleakala National Park.

The most recent death was reported Friday just after midnight near the Summit District park entrance.

Park officials said the nene killed was a female. Rangers said a lone male nene, believed to be the deceased bird’s mate, was calling out and vocalizing nearby.

“During nesting season, when a nene loses its mate it usually results in total failure for that nene family. Any goslings that need rearing are likely to perish without both of its nene parents,” said Wildlife Biologist Joy Tamayose.

Because of this, rangers are asking drivers to slow down and be vigilant of wildlife on roadways.

The other nene fatality was reported on Dec. 23 near the Headquarters Visitor Center, just below the flashing nene crossing sign, which warns drivers to slow down.

Officials said the bird killed was the male of the park’s first reported nesting pair with goslings in the 2021-2022 nesting season. Sadly, the goslings have since died.

Motorists can protect nene and other wildlife by:

  • Following speed limits and driving with caution.
  • Looking out for wildlife on roadways.
  • Not feeding wildlife as giving animals food can attract them to hazardous locations like roadways or parking lots.
  • Inspecting the area around your vehicle for wildlife, especially underneath or behind your vehicle, before exiting a parking space.

To report injured nene or other wildlife in Haleakala National Park, call (808) 985-6170.

