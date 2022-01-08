Tributes
Maui County to distribute free COVID testing kits amid high demand

The county will be providing a limited supply of BinaxNOW self-test kits, which provide results in 15 minutes.(Live 5)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Due to the high demand for testing, Maui County said it will be distributing free COVID testing kits at several drive-thru locations around the island.

The county will be providing a limited supply of BinaxNOW self-test kits, which provide results in 15 minutes.

One test kit will be given per vehicle and each kit contains two tests.

Residents can pick up testing kits at the following locations:

  • Lahaina Aquatic Center on Jan. 10 at 4 p.m.
  • Kulamalu Park parking lot in Pukalani on Jan. 11 at 4 p.m.
  • South Maui Community Park Gymnasium in Kihei on Jan. 12 at 4 p.m.

“These test kits are meant to help underserved residents who have had difficulty scheduling appointments for testing at many sites throughout Maui County,” said Mayor Mike Victorino.

“We are especially concerned about those who have COVID-19 symptoms and need to check, quickly, if they have been infected. If they are positive, they can isolate themselves and seek appropriate medical attention. Family members or others in close contact with a positive individual should get tested as soon as possible.”

Officials said test kits have already been distributed to residents of Lanai and Hana and to nonprofit partners serving elderly residents and underserved communities.

The county said it is working to provide test kits to Molokai residents.

For more information on testing sites, kits and vaccination, click here.

