Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Maui invasive species experts try to track down tiny bird that can do a lot of damage

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui invasive species experts are trying to track down a little bird that can do a lot of damage.

“We’ve been seeing it around Kahului, along Kaahumanu, down towards Spreckelsville,” said Elizabeth Speith, a pest report facilitator for the Hawaii Invasive Species Council.

“We’re asking everybody to keep an eye out and look for anything that looks like a black cardinal.”

Native to India and Pakistan, red-vented bulbuls look similar to red-crested cardinals.

However, the red-vented bulbuls have a different call, they’re dark, have a pointed crest on their head, white abdomen and rump and crimson under the tail.

Invasive species experts say they can cause major damage to Hawaii’s natural environment, watersheds and agriculture and orchid industries.

“If they get into the forest, they’ll often feed on things like the octopus tree, or people call that ‘hee’ and they will spread that. They can spread many of the other noxious weeds around that are really hazardous,” said Dr. Fern Duvall, chair of the Maui Invasive Species Committee.

The red-vented bulbul was first spotted in Spreckelsville in November.

Since then, there have been several other sightings in various areas around Kahului. There has also been a possible sighting in Honolua.

It’s unclear how the red-vented bulbul got to Maui, but the pest is well established on Oahu.

“We think that it’s just one right now,” said Speith.

Although experts believe it’s just a lone bird flying around the Valley Isle, it is marked as a high priority invasive pest for Hawaii.

The red-vented bulbul is also listed as one of the top 100 invasive species in the world.

“It’s really important to contact authorities and let them know that you’ve seen it,” said Duvall.

“Take a photo or even a recording if you have your phone, it’s going to pick up that call. They’re very loud, it’s very obvious.”

Red-vented bulbuls like to feed on papaya, mango, banana, lychee, and orchids. So specialists are hoping to capture it before a larger population is established.

“It’s still early on before that bird has become established, before there’s multiple birds, so we still have a chance to be able to capture and control this bird. That’s why it’s important,” Speith said.

If you see a red-vented bulbul, you are asked to take pictures or videos of it and immediately call 643-PEST (7378). You can also report it online at 643-PEST.org.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long list of Hawaii radio hosts were laid off this week, including Candace Kay (pictured).
Well-known voices absent from morning commute following radio layoffs
Clarice Yamaguchi was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and...
‘Loved by so many’; Family, friends remember Hawaii woman killed in shooting at Las Vegas mall
COVID testing
Another record day: Hawaii sees 4,789 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths
Hawaii officials are considering changing the way COVID hospitalizations are tallied because a...
20% of those in Hawaii hospitals with COVID were actually admitted for other reasons, experts say
Hawaiian Air said in a statement that it has granted reasonable exemptions.
7 Hawaiian Air employees file class-action lawsuit to block vaccine mandate

Latest News

Hoola Farms has worked with hundreds of military veterans in its outreach in Hilo. The...
Innovative Hilo farming program is helping military vets grow a new future
Navy plans to use 8 industrial filters to flush tainted water from Red Hill well and release...
Navy wants to release millions of gallons of treated water a day from tainted well into Halawa Stream
Hundreds of millions of federal dollars are available to the state to help families in need,...
Here’s why $400M in federal funds available for needy Hawaii families is going unspent
Betty White called television her hobby and animals her work. In 1988, she visited the Hawaiian...
The #BettyWhiteChallenge carries on actor’s legacy ― and her love for animals