Here’s why $400M in federal funds available for needy Hawaii families is going unspent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of millions of federal dollars are available to the state to help families in need, but the money just keeps piling up.

The funds are part of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, often called TANF.

TANF provides federal money for welfare assistance, child programs and can be used to help homeless people leaving shelters.

In 2019, the state had more than $338 million available. In 2020, that increased to $364 million.

Currently, it’s $405,437,243.

Every year, it grows because more is awarded.

Why isn’t it spent? The state says it’s complicated.

“It’s not funding that’s sitting in a state account. It’s sitting with the federal government,” said Scott Nakasone, assistant administrator of the Employment & Support Services Division at DHS.

“When we have qualifying expenditures with TANF that’s when we draw the money.”

DHS used almost $67 million last year on job training, continuing education programs, after school programs and rental assistance.

But spending more is not that easy because of federal regulations, officials said. States must match some of the funds with local taxpayer money.

And the federal government limits TANF to help U.S. citizens only.

“We have a population that can receive federal funds and we have a population that unfortunately cannot receive federal the funding because of their citizenship status,” said Nakasone.

State Rep. Ryan Yamane, chair of the House Committee on Human Services, said that affects many households in Hawaii where one relative is not a U.S. citizen.

“Hawaii is ohana-oriented right, we help COFA minors, we help others who come here.”

DHS will be asking lawmakers for an additional $10 million more than the $60 million from last year for the state’s matching program, which can be used to help non-citizens and satisfies the federal requirement of matching funds.

If DHS gets the additional $10 million, they can pull more TANF funds, too. But DHS will compete with the needs of many state agencies vying for more money.

“It is a process because right now there are a lot of requests coming in to the legislatures for a wide range of programs,” Yamane said.

