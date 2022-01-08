Tributes
Governor declares emergency after Kauai landslide isolates over 20 families

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige had signed an emergency declaration for Tuesday’s landslide on Kauai that blocked Menehune Road in Waimea, isolating at least 24 families.

Officials said the landslide cut off critical communications infrastructure and damaged the historic Swinging Bridge.

Over 20 west Kauai families blocked by landslide; historic bridge also damaged

Meanwhile, the hillside above Menehune Road remains unstable, forcing repair work to be delayed due to hazardous conditions caused by falling rocks and other debris.

The emergency proclamation gives the governor the ability to spend state funds to help those affected by the landslide.

The disaster emergency relief period is in effect through March 7.

