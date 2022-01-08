Tributes
City worker honored for heroism after saving toddler from attempted kidnapping

A city worker received recognition from the mayor Friday after she stopped an attempted...
A city worker received recognition from the mayor Friday after she stopped an attempted kidnapping in December.(City and County of Honolulu)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:34 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A city worker was honored Friday for her heroic actions after she saved a toddler who was almost abducted at the Honolulu City Lights display.

On December 28, Anuhea Salangsang, an employee with the city’s Department of Human Resources, immediately jumped into action when she saw a man on a motorized bike grab a boy, younger than 2 years old.

That’s when the former Kamehameha Schools sprinter used her speed to chase the assailant down.

Salansang managed to catch up and pull the boy to safety and return him to his grandmother.

“What happened that day transpired in the blink of an eye, and I am happy that I was there,” Salangsang said. “When I did return to the office everyone was so supportive.”

Because of her heroism, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi presented Salangsang with a certificate of recognition for her quick thinking and selfless act of courage.

“What Anuhea did that day is nothing short of truly heroic,” Blangiardi said. “When the moment came, no one told her what to do, she just responded without hesitation to help the young child in need.”

