Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

The #BettyWhiteChallenge carries on actor’s legacy ― and her love for animals

Betty White called television her hobby and animals her work. In 1988, she visited the Hawaiian...
Betty White called television her hobby and animals her work. In 1988, she visited the Hawaiian Humane Society's Moiliili campus.(Hawaiian Humane Society)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Betty White called television her hobby and animals her work.

And in the wake of her death last week at the age of 99, a movement called the #BettyWhiteChallenge has spread on social media.

It asks people to donate money to animal shelters or rescues in White’s name on Jan. 17 ― the day she would’ve turned 100.

The Hawaiian Humane Society jumped at the chance to participate.

“I mean, it’s an amazing way to honor her name. Her entire life she was an advocate for the animals. She had 26 rescue dogs herself. She was known to say that she loved anything with a leg on each corner, which I thought was really funny,” said Jessica Tronoski, of the nonprofit.

White visited the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Moiliili campus back in 1988.

“She was not only here for a benefit event called Night of Stars. She was also our honorary chair of celebrities for that event and helped bring some of her fellow animal-loving friends,” Tronoski said. “But she also took several hours to visit our campus and speak with our team members and our volunteers.”

The movement is going statewide ― with animal shelters on Kauai, the Big Island, and Maui also participating. In fact, the Maui Humane Society has a cat named “Rose Nyland” after Betty White’s loveable character on the “Golden Girls.” She’s been waiting over 100 days to be adopted.

“Rose” is still available if you’re looking for the perfect pet.

For details on the #BettyWhiteChallenge, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long list of Hawaii radio hosts were laid off this week, including Candace Kay (pictured).
Well-known voices absent from morning commute following radio layoffs
Clarice Yamaguchi was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and...
‘Loved by so many’; Family, friends remember Hawaii woman killed in shooting at Las Vegas mall
COVID testing
Another record day: Hawaii sees 4,789 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths
Hawaii officials are considering changing the way COVID hospitalizations are tallied because a...
20% of those in Hawaii hospitals with COVID were actually admitted for other reasons, experts say
Hawaiian Air said in a statement that it has granted reasonable exemptions.
7 Hawaiian Air employees file class-action lawsuit to block vaccine mandate

Latest News

Close to 10% of Hawaii’s frontline caregivers are off work because of COVID infections or...
2 hospitals allow some workers to get back to work sooner even if COVID symptoms aren’t gone
Residents of the military’s Manana Housing Community in Pearl City are being told not to use...
Residents of military housing project told not to use water amid potential bacteria issue
A city worker received recognition from the mayor Friday after she stopped an attempted...
City worker honored for heroism after saving toddler from attempted kidnapping
You’re probably pretty familiar with the classic Angry Birds game but if you’re like most...
What the Tech: Did you get hooked on Angry Birds? Time to try Angry Birds AR