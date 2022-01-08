The #BettyWhiteChallenge carries on actor’s legacy ― and her love for animals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Betty White called television her hobby and animals her work.

And in the wake of her death last week at the age of 99, a movement called the #BettyWhiteChallenge has spread on social media.

It asks people to donate money to animal shelters or rescues in White’s name on Jan. 17 ― the day she would’ve turned 100.

The Hawaiian Humane Society jumped at the chance to participate.

“I mean, it’s an amazing way to honor her name. Her entire life she was an advocate for the animals. She had 26 rescue dogs herself. She was known to say that she loved anything with a leg on each corner, which I thought was really funny,” said Jessica Tronoski, of the nonprofit.

White visited the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Moiliili campus back in 1988.

“She was not only here for a benefit event called Night of Stars. She was also our honorary chair of celebrities for that event and helped bring some of her fellow animal-loving friends,” Tronoski said. “But she also took several hours to visit our campus and speak with our team members and our volunteers.”

The movement is going statewide ― with animal shelters on Kauai, the Big Island, and Maui also participating. In fact, the Maui Humane Society has a cat named “Rose Nyland” after Betty White’s loveable character on the “Golden Girls.” She’s been waiting over 100 days to be adopted.

“Rose” is still available if you’re looking for the perfect pet.

