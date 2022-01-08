Another big swell bringing warning-level surf this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High surf alerts are taking effect as another extra-large swell brings dangerous waves for the north and west shores of most islands.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning that will take effect at 6 a.m. Saturday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu.

Those shores are under a high surf advisory until the warning takes effect.

A high surf advisory is posted from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday for the north and west shores of Molokai, north shores of Maui and the west shores of Hawaii Island.

Surf of 20 to 30 feet is expected for north shores of Kauai and Oahu, with 15 to 20 foot waves for west shores.

Waves of 15 to 20 feet will be possible on north shores of Molokai and Maui, with 7 to 10 foot waves for the west shores of Hawaii Island.

The swell is expected to peak Sunday, and could still push waves into warning-level territory for Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Ocean water may occasionally sweep across normally-dry beach areas. There will also be strong breaking waves along the shore, along with strong longshore and rip currents that will make it dangerous to enter the water.

The swells may also cause breaking waves for north-facing harbors, making it difficult and dangerous to navigate harbor channels.

All beachgoers should exercise caution and heed all advice and warnings from ocean safety lifeguards.

Another large swell could bring another round of warning-level surf on Monday, followed by another swell Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.