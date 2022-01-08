Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Another big swell bringing warning-level surf this weekend

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High surf alerts are taking effect as another extra-large swell brings dangerous waves for the north and west shores of most islands.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning that will take effect at 6 a.m. Saturday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu.

Those shores are under a high surf advisory until the warning takes effect.

A high surf advisory is posted from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday for the north and west shores of Molokai, north shores of Maui and the west shores of Hawaii Island.

Surf of 20 to 30 feet is expected for north shores of Kauai and Oahu, with 15 to 20 foot waves for west shores.

Waves of 15 to 20 feet will be possible on north shores of Molokai and Maui, with 7 to 10 foot waves for the west shores of Hawaii Island.

The swell is expected to peak Sunday, and could still push waves into warning-level territory for Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Ocean water may occasionally sweep across normally-dry beach areas. There will also be strong breaking waves along the shore, along with strong longshore and rip currents that will make it dangerous to enter the water.

The swells may also cause breaking waves for north-facing harbors, making it difficult and dangerous to navigate harbor channels.

All beachgoers should exercise caution and heed all advice and warnings from ocean safety lifeguards.

Another large swell could bring another round of warning-level surf on Monday, followed by another swell Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long list of Hawaii radio hosts were laid off this week, including Candace Kay (pictured).
Well-known voices absent from morning commute following radio layoffs
Clarice Yamaguchi was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and...
‘Loved by so many’; Family, friends remember Hawaii woman killed in shooting at Las Vegas mall
COVID testing
Another record day: Hawaii sees 4,789 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths
Hawaii officials are considering changing the way COVID hospitalizations are tallied because a...
20% of those in Hawaii hospitals with COVID were actually admitted for other reasons, experts say
Hawaiian Air said in a statement that it has granted reasonable exemptions.
7 Hawaiian Air employees file class-action lawsuit to block vaccine mandate

Latest News

High surf alerts are posted for most north and west facing shores as another large swell rolls...
More big surf expected this weekend.
A dissipating front may increase clouds and showers for Kauai and Oahu.
Slight increase in spotty showers Saturday along with rising surf
A dissipating front may increase clouds and showers for Kauai and Oahu.
Spotty showers possible as weakening front approaches
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, January 7, 2022
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, January 7, 2022