4,204 new COVID infections confirmed; 1 additional death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 4,204 new coronavirus infections on Friday, pushing the statewide total number to 138,646.

The state also confirmed one additional deaths. The latest fatalities raise the state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,102.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

2,974 were on Oahu

564 on Maui

408 on Hawaii Island

185 on Kauai

12 on Molokai

5 on Lanai

There were also 66 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.7% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.3% have received at least one dose. Roughly 27% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

