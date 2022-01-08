Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

4,204 new COVID infections confirmed; 1 additional death

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 4,204 new coronavirus infections on Friday, pushing the statewide total number to 138,646.

The state also confirmed one additional deaths. The latest fatalities raise the state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,102.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 2,974 were on Oahu
  • 564 on Maui
  • 408 on Hawaii Island
  • 185 on Kauai
  • 12 on Molokai
  • 5 on Lanai

There were also 66 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.7% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.3% have received at least one dose. Roughly 27% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long list of Hawaii radio hosts were laid off this week, including Candace Kay (pictured).
Well-known voices absent from morning commute following radio layoffs
File photo of COVID-19 testing
3,586 new COVID infections confirmed; 3 more deaths
Hawaiian Air said in a statement that it has granted reasonable exemptions.
7 Hawaiian Air employees file class-action lawsuit to block vaccine mandate
Close to 10% of Hawaii’s frontline caregivers are off work because of COVID infections or...
2 Hawaii hospitals cut quarantine time for some frontline staff, other facilities poised to follow suit
Hawaii officials are considering changing the way COVID hospitalizations are tallied because a...
20% of those in Hawaii hospitals with COVID were actually admitted for other reasons, experts say

Latest News

Earlier this week, Farrington High School saw nearly a third of its students out of class ―...
Public schools are in-person, but COVID is keeping hundreds of students away
Close to 10% of Hawaii’s frontline caregivers are off work because of COVID infections or...
2 Hawaii hospitals cut quarantine time for some frontline staff, other facilities poised to follow suit
2 hospitals allow some workers to get back to work sooner even if COVID symptoms aren’t gone
2 hospitals allow some workers to get back to work sooner even if COVID symptoms aren’t gone
As more people become infected or exposed to COVID, school attendance rates drop to 70%
As more people become infected or exposed to COVID, school attendance rates drop to 70%