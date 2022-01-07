Well-known voices absent from morning commute following radio layoffs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You may have noticed some familiar voices were missing from your morning commute after a long list of radio hosts lost their jobs.

Many were shocked by the change because it happened so suddenly and included well-known names.

Summit Media laid off more than 20 employees this week on four radio stations: Hawaiian 105, KCCN FM 100, Power 104.3, and KRATER 96 FM.

Those impacted include veteran traffic reporter Danielle Tucker, Candace Kay on Power 104.3, Gregg and Shawnee Hammer on KRATER 96, and Hawaiian 105′s Shannon Scott.

“Obviously a range of emotions ― went through, you know, shock, anger,” Scott said. “Thank you for the opportunity. I’ve got to do what I love doing for 28 years and not many people can say that.”

Several people in management were also let go, including the general manager.

No reason was given for the layoffs.

In a statement, Summit Media reassured listeners that despite the changes they remain committed to continuing the tradition of Hawaiian music and celebrating the culture.

