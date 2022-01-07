Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Open House: Convenient home in Punchbowl and newly renovated spacious studio in Waikiki

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, an exciting opportunity to own a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the Punchbowl neighborhood close to downtown Honolulu. Imagine the possibilities, with a little remodeling, you can enjoy the open floor plan, large deck above the carport and big backyard consisting of mango and orange trees! Experience the convenience of town living, just minutes away from schools, shops, and restaurants! Schedule your private showing today.

Next up, a home away from home! This charming large studio in the heart of famous Waikiki, is ready to move in. Fresh new paint and new luxury vinyl planked flooring is welcoming. Enjoy this secure building with resident manager, a spacious outdoor lanai perfect for your dining table, all with a view of the city night lights. The included washer dryer is a plus too. If you seek a second home, this complex can also be rented for a 30-day minimum. Very close to many shops, eateries, hotels, and sandy beach and is pet friendly. Welcome home!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long list of Hawaii radio hosts were laid off this week, including Candace Kay (pictured).
Well-known voices absent from morning commute following radio layoffs
COVID testing
Another record day: Hawaii sees 4,789 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths
Clarice Yamaguchi was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and...
‘Loved by so many’; Family, friends remember Hawaii woman killed in shooting at Las Vegas mall
Hawaii officials are considering changing the way COVID hospitalizations are tallied because a...
20% of those in Hawaii hospitals with COVID were actually admitted for other reasons, experts say
Masina Tupea and her family had just arrived in New Orleans and were on their way to dinner...
‘He messed with the wrong family’: Hawaii teen takes down mugger in the Big Easy

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Entertainment: Radio station layoffs continue
Open House: Convenient home in Punchbowl and newly renovated spacious studio in Waikiki
Open House: Convenient home in Punchbowl and newly renovated spacious studio in Waikiki
Color changing car
What's Trending: BMW unveils color-changing car
Red Hill
US Rep. Ed Case is confident Navy will comply and remove fuel from Red Hill