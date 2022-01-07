As new pandemic records are broken, HNN spoke with people on what should be done

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the pandemic enters its third year, are people still motivated to follow the daily precautions to protect themselves and others?

Hawaii News Now went out to Magic Island and spoke to 10 people about vaccines, mandates, and how people felt about rising cases.

Then, a respected epidemiologist reacted to their opinions.

“As a healthcare worker, it makes me nervous,” Leah Oehlert, a local nurse. “We just had Christmas, we had New Year’s, that kind of makes me nervous.”

Oehlert would like to see more restrictions to bring case counts down.

Antonio Anagaren, an Oahu resident, thinks the problem is simple.

“I’m not totally worried about COVID,” he said. “Of course, I’m already vaccinated. I got my booster shots. As long as I do the stuff that I need to do, there’s no need to worry about it.”

David McDermott, another Oahu resident, almost wore his mask on his outdoor walk. He thinks mandates and restrictions have helped.

“Of course, we’re Americans, we do what we want to do,” McDermott said. “And the pandemic doesn’t care if you’re a free thinker or not, it’s gonna get you. And this variant is a concern because it is very contagious.”

Of the people Hawaii News Now spoke to, most didn’t seem to mind restrictions and were all for vaccinations.

One person was not trusting in the shots or information from public officials.

“I feel like it’s a facade, it’s a scare tactic,” said Tammy Rodriguez. “To come out with the so-called virus and immediately come out with the vaccine? It’s just a corrupt world.”

Rodriguez said her employer mandated the vaccine, and she was the only one who decided against the shot.

“I stood up, and I wasn’t going to be a follower,” she said.

In response to skeptics, DeWolfe Miller, an epidemiologist with the University of Hawaii, said Rodriguez’s view is disheartening.

“I don’t know how to reach these people with reason and caution,” Miller said. “We live together in a community and to recognize that a community will be safer if we all vaccinate.”

But overall, Miller found people’s comments to be encouraging.

“I’m fully vaccinated, got the booster, I wear my mask,” said Louisville resident and Oahu visitor Michael Noble. “The restrictions aren’t an inconvenience. It makes me enjoy my time out here more.”

“The number of cases is really concerning,” said resident Ann Riley. “I’m vaccinated and boosted. I just think it’s sensible.”

“Do more research, wear your masks, stay six feet apart,” said Elizabeth Corey. “We’re an island. So obviously, we can be hugely affected by something like this.”

