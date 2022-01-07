Tributes
Maui sees long lines for COVID testing as new infections on the island skyrocket

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID infections are skyrocketing on Maui as 676 new cases were recorded on Thursday — a new record.

With cases surging, residents have been waiting in line for hours to get tested at the War Memorial Stadium parking lot in Wailuku.

The county set up the free drive-thru COVID test site on Monday in response to the rising case counts and the demand for more tests.

Local healthcare professionals say while the case counts are high, there are many infections also going uncounted.

“The numbers may actually be higher in reality because I’m having a lot of parents call, saying they have a positive home test. So those are not reported unless their doctor reports them to the county,” said CH.A.M.PS Pediatrics owner Dr. Irene Papaconstadopoulos.

Papaconstadopoulos says although this new variant may not be as severe, it’s still extremely important to test if you show signs of any symptoms.

“I think ethically we should at least know where we can go. If we have a high-risk grandmother and we’re positive, we’re not going to go visit her right now. So, it’s a good idea to know,” she said.

Free drive-through testing at War Memorial Stadium will continue through the month of January.

It’s held Monday through Saturday at various times.

Click here to register ahead of time.

