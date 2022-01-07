Tributes
Maui mayor delays rules that redefine ‘fully vaccinated’ to include booster

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:03 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has delayed a change to the county’s definition of “fully vaccinated.”

Starting Jan. 24, patrons at restaurants, bars and gyms will have to show proof they’ve received a booster shot if they’re eligible or provide a negative COVID test.

Maui County to require eligible patrons at restaurants, gyms to show proof of booster

The county’s public health emergency rules were originally set to take effect Saturday.

It’s the first county to revise the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include a booster dose.

Victorino said the change was made to allow adolescents time to get boosted after the CDC expanded booster shot eligibility to 12- to 17-year-olds this week.

“Given the highly contagious nature of the Omicron variant, boosters are the best way to prevent our healthcare facilities from being overwhelmed,” the mayor said.

For a list of vaccination locations in Maui County, click here.

