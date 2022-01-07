Maui mayor delays rules that redefine ‘fully vaccinated’ to include booster

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has delayed a change to the county’s definition of “fully vaccinated.”

Starting Jan. 24, patrons at restaurants, bars and gyms will have to show proof they’ve received a booster shot if they’re eligible or provide a negative COVID test.

The county’s public health emergency rules were originally set to take effect Saturday.

It’s the first county to revise the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include a booster dose.

Victorino said the change was made to allow adolescents time to get boosted after the CDC expanded booster shot eligibility to 12- to 17-year-olds this week.

“Given the highly contagious nature of the Omicron variant, boosters are the best way to prevent our healthcare facilities from being overwhelmed,” the mayor said.

