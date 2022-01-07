Tributes
Light and variable winds, sparse showers for Aloha Friday

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Light winds with afternoon sea breezes will dominate the weather for the next several days, with clear skies during the nights and mornings, followed by afternoon clouds and isolated pop-up showers. A weak front is expected to stall and dissipate over the state this weekend, but the main effect will be a slight increase in clouds and showers for Kauai and Oahu on Saturday. Forecast models are keeping the light winds and mostly dry conditions in place until Wednesday, when scattered showers will be possible from a nearby front.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf on north and west shores is on the way down, and the high surf warning has been downgraded to a high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Kauai and Oahu. The advisory continues for the north and west shores of Molokai, the north shores of Maui and the west shores of Hawaii Island. The advisories will expire at 6 a.m. Friday, but more extra-large warning-level swells are possible over the weekend and again Monday night into Tuesday night. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted overnight for coastal waters exposed to the northerly swell.

