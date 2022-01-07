Lifeguard hopefuls put fitness to test as Ocean Safety holds another round of tryouts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety is holding another round of lifeguard tryouts this weekend at at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Things got started Friday morning with the first heat beginning at 7:30 a.m.

What’s unique about this round of trials: the numbers Ocean Safety hopes to bring on. The department is looking to add as many as 25 new lifeguards to the city’s ranks in late spring 2022. It would be one of the largest recruit classes in the last couple of decades.

The last time the City and County held lifeguard tryouts was early last year when they had around 150 people interested in the job. Of that large pool, about half or 75 met basic qualifications — they had a driver’s license, high school diploma or GED and had completed some other basic job-related training ahead of time — and just 15 became part of the actual recruit class.

The physical lifeguard test is what eliminates most candidates. Honolulu Ocean Safety has one of the most demanding tests anywhere in the world. It all begins with a 1,000-yard run and 1,000-yard swim in under 25 minutes. Then, a run-swim-run of 100 yards, each under 3 minutes and a 400-yard rescue board paddle in under 4 minutes.

“This is a great time to consider Ocean Safety as a career,” Chief John Titchen said. “Our water men and water women are among the very best near shore ocean rescuers on the planet, and we are poised for growth at Ocean Safety with tremendous support from this administration. You cannot put a price on the satisfaction of knowing the work you do every day keeps our community safe on our beaches.”

The starting pay for a City and County lifeguard is $22.49 an hour.

Unfortunately, if you’re interested in trying out this round it is too late the latest deadline to register was back on Dec. 18, but Ocean Safety says another round of tryouts is in the works.

