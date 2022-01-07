Hawaii’s congressional delegation recalls terror and trauma of Capitol insurrection

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One year ago, thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly insurrection aimed at preventing the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Hawaii’s congressional delegation was there. And the emotion and trauma of that day remains fresh.

“They were coming after us and they were chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence,’” said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. “They were after Nancy Pelosi. There’s no question in my mind that if they had gotten their hands on any one of us, republican or democrat, we probably would have been badly hurt.”

Today we pay tribute to the Capitol Police, DC Metro Police, national guard, & all who acted bravely & quickly that day to save lives



We must honor their service by doing our part to protect democracy and pass voting rights legislation — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) January 6, 2022

There was an attempted overthrow of American democracy. And it’s not over. They are organizing the next one, not as a secret conspiracy, but as a central organizing principle for the next election. pic.twitter.com/BBSngzu0Wz — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 5, 2022

Earlier this week, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, described the chaos as a mob breached the building.

“No one needs to tell me how to interpret this,” Schatz said, in an speech on the Senate floor. “I was there when they yelled ‘lockdown, lockdown.’ I was here when Mike Pence was ushered off the floor. I was here when Chuck Grassley and anyone else with a personal protection detail was rushed to safety.”

In the days following the riot, there were resounding calls for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, including from some Republicans. But one year later, partisan tensions run high.

“We’ve seen all kinds of ways to say in one way shape or form this was just some kind of one off in American history. This was just like any other protest,” said U.S. Rep. Ed Case said. “No, it wasn’t like any other protest. It was a deliberate assault and attack on our Capitol, on our democracy.”

The investigation into the attacks is still ongoing.

More than 700 people were arrested in connection with the riots, including Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nick Ochs. He no longer lives in the state and is scheduled to appear back in court next week.

