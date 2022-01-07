Forecast: Light winds, few showers and big surf expected for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue through the weekend. Expect clear skies at night with afternoon and early evening interior clouds and scant showers. A weak front expected to stall and dissipate over the area this weekend may bring a brief increase in clouds and showers to Kauai and Oahu on Saturday. Additional fronts are possible next week, with rain-prone weather anticipated.

A series of storm to hurricane force lows moving through the West Pacific basin will set up a long fetch directed towards the Hawaiian Island chain. This pattern will generate three rather large northwest swells into the Hawaii region over the next seven days. The current northwest swell will gradually decline through Friday night, the High Surf Advisory will continue for north and west facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai; including north facing shores of Maui, and west facing shores of the Big Island through early Friday morning. The next large northwest swell will build in over the area from Friday night into Saturday, likely exceeding High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds from Friday night onward, and exceeding High Surf Warning (HSW) thresholds from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

