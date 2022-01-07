Tributes
FDA cuts interval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster


The FDA has altered the emergency use authorization for Moderna, shortening the time gap between the Moderna primary vaccination series and the booster dose to five months, the agency announced Friday.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The FDA has altered the emergency use authorization for Moderna, shortening the time gap between the primary vaccination series and the booster dose to five months, the agency announced Friday. It had previously been six months.

People aged 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

Federal health authorities have also recently cut the time interval between the Pfizer primary series and boosters to five months. People 12 years of age and older are eligible for booster doses to ensure continued protection against variants of COVID-19.

“Vaccination is our best defense against COVID-19, including the circulating variants, and shortening the length of time between completion of a primary series and a booster dose may help reduce waning immunity,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Today’s action also brings consistency in the timing for administration of a booster dose among the available mRNA vaccines. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated — it’s never too late to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster.”

