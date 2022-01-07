Car slams into popular Kailua coffee shop; 2 people suffer minor injuries

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews rushed to a Kailua coffee shop Thursday morning after a car crashed into the building.

A 73-year-old woman drove her car through the front entrance, shattering glass windows. It happened around 10 a.m. at the location along Kailua Road.

A photo from the scene shortly after the crash crashed into the building. (HPD)

HFD says two people at the eatery suffered minor injuries but refused further treatment by EMS.

The three people inside the car did not get hurt.

The vehicle was eventually removed and workers began work to patch up the damaged area.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.