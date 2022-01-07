Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old child in North Carolina

By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:35 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a child who hasn’t been seen since early Thursday evening.

Police said 6-year-old Amari Christiansen was last seen in the area of Holiday City Mobile Home Park around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, WITN reported.

Amari is described as being a Black male approximately 4-feet tall and weighing about 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On,” blue sweatpants and black shoes. Amari is also believed to carrying his Power Ranger Backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

If anyone has seen Amari or knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Maui.
Here’s where the first 4 Chick-fil-A restaurants will open in Hawaii
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi slashed capacity at large indoor events Wednesday amid an...
Mayor slashes capacity at large indoor events, but says ‘good decisions’ key to curbing spread
Masina Tupea and her family had just arrived in New Orleans and were on their way to dinner...
‘He messed with the wrong family’: Hawaii teen takes down mugger in the Big Easy
COVID testing
Another record day: Hawaii sees 4,789 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths
Clarice Yamaguchi was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and...
‘Loved by so many’; Family, friends remember Hawaii woman killed in shooting at Las Vegas mall

Latest News

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who shot and killed a leashed...
Man wanted for shooting, killing leashed dog
The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income...
White House highlights effort to cover winter heating bills
Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill Storage facility where a recent state test found...
Key congressional panel poised to press Navy on whether they’ll de-fuel Red Hill tanks
Most folks said they were for vaccinations and even added restrictions.
Frustrated. Anxious. Fatigued. Here’s how folks are dealing with year 3 of the pandemic