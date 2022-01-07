Tributes
About 100 Hawaii National Guard soldiers to be deployed to the Middle East

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:22 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Defense has notified about 100 Hawaii Army National Guard soldiers that they will be deployed to the Middle East in 2023.

Officials said it will be a year-long deployment in which soldiers will be supporting the US Central Command efforts in the region.

The soldiers will train at Fort Hood in Texas for about a month before shipping out.

There has been no specifics yet on the dates and locations.

This is the fifth time that the unit will be deployed: Iraq in 2004, and Afghanistan in 2010, 2013, 2018, and now back to the Middle East in 2023.

