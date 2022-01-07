Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

7 Hawaiian Air employees file class-action lawsuit to block vaccine mandate

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:40 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven Hawaiian Airlines employees have a filed a class-action lawsuit, seeking a federal court order to block the company’s vaccine mandate.

The suit claims Hawaiian Air is violating their religious rights and disability protections by denying all requests for medical or religious exemptions.

Hawaiian Air said in a statement that it has granted reasonable exemptions.

“We know that our vaccine requirement has been a challenging topic, but we have a responsibility to our fellow teammates, guests, and communities to keep each other safe — and vaccines are the most effective protection against the virus,” the company added.

The airline said out of nearly 7,000 employees, 270 workers have taken unpaid leave or quit to avoid the shots.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Maui.
Here’s where the first 4 Chick-fil-A restaurants will open in Hawaii
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi slashed capacity at large indoor events Wednesday amid an...
Mayor slashes capacity at large indoor events, but says ‘good decisions’ key to curbing spread
Masina Tupea and her family had just arrived in New Orleans and were on their way to dinner...
‘He messed with the wrong family’: Hawaii teen takes down mugger in the Big Easy
COVID testing
Another record day: Hawaii sees 4,789 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths
Clarice Yamaguchi was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and...
‘Loved by so many’; Family, friends remember Hawaii woman killed in shooting at Las Vegas mall

Latest News

Graves at Kalaupapa, Molokai.
January recognized as Kalaupapa month, marking a solemn anniversary
Most folks said they were for vaccinations and even added restrictions.
As new pandemic records are broken, HNN spoke with people on what should be done
Officials said soldiers will be supporting the US Central Command efforts in the region.
About 100 Hawaii National Guard soldiers to be deployed to the Middle East
All week, residents have been waiting in line for hours to get tested at the War Memorial...
Maui sees long lines for COVID testing as new infections on the island skyrocket