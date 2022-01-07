Tributes
6 in 10 Oahu homes on the market sold over asking price in 2021: Report

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:44 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Board of Realtors said 2021 was a positive year for sellers with many properties being sold at record speed and frequently over asking price.

Data showed that about 60% of single-family homes sold over the asking price, compared to 31% in 2020.

In December, the median price for a single-family home was over $1 million, which was up by 20% in 2020 when the median price was $870,500. Condo sales, on the other hand, were up more than 15% compared to 2020 with the average median price at $485,000.

Realtors said one of the contributing factors to these selling prices was low inventory levels.

Overall, the year came to a close with total Oahu home sales up by 37%. Single-family homes saw a nearly 18% increase while condo sales rose by 53% compared to 2020.

