3,586 new COVID-19 infections confirmed statewide; 3 more deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 3,586 new coronavirus infections on Friday, pushing the statewide total number to 134,442.

The state also confirmed three additional deaths. The latest fatalities raise the state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,101.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

2,387 were on Oahu

579 on Maui

286 on Hawaii Island

237 on Kauai

20 on Molokai

11 on Lanai

There were also 66 people diagnosed out of state.

The latest infections come after Hawaii saw another record high for new COVID infections on Thursday, with 4,789 cases confirmed statewide.

It was the first time Hawaii’s daily case count exceeded 4,000.

And it wasn’t just the statewide number that hit a new high. Every island expect Lanai saw new pandemic records for daily case counts.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.7% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.3% have received at least one dose. Roughly 27% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

