What the Tech: Looking for a job? Make your smartphone your best friend

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whether you’re looking for a new job or a side-hustle to earn extra money, there are lots of opportunities out there.

And the device you have with you every second of the day can find jobs you’d never find out about any other way.

Job search apps are worth a look. Monster Job Search and Indeed are popular apps for job seekers. Enter your skills, job background, and where you’d like to work, and these apps scan want-ads of businesses, large and small, with job postings.

Of these two, Indeed is rated higher by its users. The app and job searches are free.

For professional careers, LinkedIn is your best bet.

With nearly 800 million users, it’s one of the first places recruiters and companies go to search for potential employees. Create a great profile with a professional-looking photo and an attention-grabbing headline. Follow companies and people you know in the same industry.

LinkedIn’s Job listings are current openings you might be interested in.

Add an “Open to Work” frame and you’re more likely to be discovered by recruiters. LinkedIn will help update your resume. You can do all this from a phone, but it’s much easier on a computer.

Starting your own business or side-hustle? Look at Angi’s, formerly “Angie’s List” where you can list your business or expertise.

The Angi Pro Leads app, which used to be Home Advisor, allows pros at electrical, plumbing, and honey-do’s to list their services. It’s free but you’ll pay for referrals.

Freelancers can find temporary jobs and projects with the apps Fivver, Upwork, and FlexJobs.

These highlight work-from-home projects advertised by small businesses and other freelancers. If you’re 21 or over and have a car, you can deliver for Amazon. Amazon Flex is a real app from the online retailer where can sign up to deliver packages.

You pick times and days you’re available. You may not find available jobs in your area but you can sign up to be notified when they need someone.

An important note is that when you’re using these services you’re putting a lot of information about yourself out there.

One common complaint from users of free job-seeking apps is they notice an increase in spam or robocalls and scam job offers. So it’s best to stick with reputable companies and apps.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

