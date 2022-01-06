COVID modelers see reasons for optimism and concern as infections continue to rise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID forecasters with the Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Working Group say there’s no sign of daily case counts going down.

“We see that the positivity keeps rising, which is concerning,” said Monique Chyba, UH mathematics professor. That’s because hospitalizations are rising statewide.

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii says there were 226 people hospitalized with COVID Wednesday. HiPAM estimates Oahu hospitalizations could rise to roughly 300 to 400 by Monday.

During the Delta surge, statewide hospitalizations peaked at 473 in September.

“The hospitalizations are way below what we had during the Delta surge, which is encouraging. But from the simulation, we are still in a very high-risk period,” said Chyba.

HiPAM scientists say Hawaii County could see 700 new daily cases by next week with 35 hospitalizations and that the indoor gathering restrictions might impact the curve.

Maui County could be over 500 cases with 35 hospitalizations and its booster requirement at restaurants might impact that curve.

Kauai could see 300 new daily cases next week with 15 hospitalizations.

HiPAM did not focus on Oahu infections due to the limited testing and the canceled clinics from the recent rainy weather.

“It’s a curse to old people and it’s a question about how much do you care about those people?” said Victoria Fan, UH associate professor of health policy and HiPAM chair.

“For those people who are vaccinated and boosted and healthy, generally speaking, it won’t impact them most likely and I say that with a big caution because you may still land up in the hospital.”

They say the forecasts can change depending on behavior and new policies.

Scientists say their forecasts are hampered by the lack of state data for its daily counts and hospitalizations, which doesn’t show who’s vaccinated, boosted, and unvaccinated, ages and health conditions. They also say limited testing was hampered by the rainy weather.

“Trying to clearly look at our case counts that are reported daily and trying to forecast the hospitalizations is almost impossible because there’s only so much we can do with the data with have,” said Thomas Lee, UH epidemiologist and HiPAM co-chair.

The other challenge is how little is known for sure about the Omicron variant.

“Initial data that we’ve had from different parts of the world indicate that it does result in less severe outcomes, but there’s a huge caveat,” Lee said.

“If you are older, have co-morbidities, that’s still not going to mean that you are out of the woods.”

HiPAM says it’s forecasts are for the policymakers, but it doesn’t comment on the policies themselves.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.